wrestling / News

Various News: Dustin Rhodes Announced For Starrcast, WWE Asks Fans Who AJ Styles Should Face on RAW, Naomi Thanks Bianca BelAir

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldust Dustin Rhodes Raw 91817 WWE Main Event

– Now that he’s been confirmed for a match with Cody at Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes has also been confirmed for Starrcast during Double or Nothing weekend.

– In a post on Twitter, WWE asked fans who AJ Styles should face now that he’s on RAW, with options including Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

– Naomi posted that she was “feeling my ‘est’ at the gym” today and thanked Bianca Belair.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Dustin Rhodes, Naomi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading