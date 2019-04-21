wrestling / News
Various News: Dustin Rhodes Announced For Starrcast, WWE Asks Fans Who AJ Styles Should Face on RAW, Naomi Thanks Bianca BelAir
– Now that he’s been confirmed for a match with Cody at Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes has also been confirmed for Starrcast during Double or Nothing weekend.
This Superstarr has held singles championships and tag team gold. He’s Golden. He’s Natural.#Starrcast II is proud to welcome @dustinrhodes to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend!
– In a post on Twitter, WWE asked fans who AJ Styles should face now that he’s on RAW, with options including Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio.
– Naomi posted that she was “feeling my ‘est’ at the gym” today and thanked Bianca Belair.
