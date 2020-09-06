wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee Set for Dynamite, Full Gear PPV Date Announced
September 6, 2020
– AEW announced during All Out tonight that their next PPV will be Full Gear on Saturday, November 7th. AEW did not announce a location for the show, though it is expected to take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.
– Dustin Rhodes is set to face Brodie Lee for the TNT Title this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Rhodes, along with QT Marshall, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky, defeated The Dark Order at AEW All Out, with Rhodes scoring the pin. Lee, of course, defeated Cody Rhodes to win the title.
