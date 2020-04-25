Dustin Rhodes Reportedly Deletes Facebook Post Calling for End of Coronavirus Shutdown

– WrestlingInc.com reports that AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes was the subject of some controversy and criticism this week in his response to a Facebook post regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the current lockdown and quarantine situation going most of the world. Rhodes is said to have called for an end to the lockdown due to the coronavirus and said that the United States is “not a socialist nation.”

Per the report, Rhodes wrote the following comments in his Facebook post:

“The world needs to open back up and end this mass hysteria. We are not a socialist nation. We are not a democracy! We are a republic. If we go on any longer with this bulls–t, our economy will be shot and that much harder to kick start. #EndTheShutdown” “I mean, no doubt we have an epidemic on our hands, and have sustained losses which is sad, but we have to move on with our lives. Take precautions is fine, but end the shutdown please. I CARE ABOUT HUMAN LIFE, GUYS. Jeeze, take precautions, don’t go out if you have a comprised immune system. Wear your masks and social distance. Still open up.”

Rhodes later took down the post on his verified Facebook page about a few hours after posting it. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes was in action and defeated Kip Sabian in a quarterfinals matchup to advance in the TNT Championship Tournament.