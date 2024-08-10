wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Calls Out Undisputed Kingdom On AEW Rampage
Dustin Rhodes laid out a challenge to the ROH World Tag Team Champions on this week’s AEW Rampage. Rhodes appeared in a video on Friday’s show and noted that he and Sammy Guevara, having defeated the Dark Order on this week’s ROH TV, wanted a shot at the titles held by Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.
Taven and Bennett then showed up and said Rhodes didn’t deserve a shot at the title. The segment ended with Bennett nailing Rhodes with a low blow before the champions walked away.
"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes has had the WEEK of a LIFETIME after capturing his FIRST #ROH CHAMPIONSHIP!
But he wants MORE!
And the #UndisputedKingdom and their ROH Tag Team Titles are in his sights!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@dustinrhodes | @MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/09tHZhg9zD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2024