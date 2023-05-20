Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 15 Years of Sobriety Today

– In a post on his Twitter account earlier today, AEW’s Dustin Rhodes noted that he celebrates 15 years of sobriety today after his past struggles with drugs and alcohol. Rhodes stated the following:

“Today is a day that I am most proud of. Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn around and take a walk with the devil. I am clean from him, 1 day at a time. #KeepSteppin #Perseverance #CleanIsCool”

Congrats to Dustin Rhodes on his continued sobriety.