wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Wants To Finish His Own Story, Challenges Samoa Joe For AEW Dynamite
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
Three days after a Rhodes fights a Samoan named Joe for a World title, it’s going to happen again in another company. On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes challenged Samoa Joe to a match for the AEW world title. The match is set to happen on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, if Joe agrees. The winner would then defend against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.
‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes throws out a HUGE challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@dustinrhodes pic.twitter.com/LOKaUozDb9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony
- Backstage Update on Giulia’s Rumored WWE Status, When She’s Expected to Debut
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Recent AEW Talent Cuts Is Sign Of Tony Khan Becoming A Real Boss
- The Boys Respond to Tony Khan Saying They Were Released Due to Missed Bookings