wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes Wants To Finish His Own Story, Challenges Samoa Joe For AEW Dynamite

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dustin Rhodes AEW Image Credit: AEW

Three days after a Rhodes fights a Samoan named Joe for a World title, it’s going to happen again in another company. On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes challenged Samoa Joe to a match for the AEW world title. The match is set to happen on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, if Joe agrees. The winner would then defend against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

