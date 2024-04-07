Dustin Rhodes Wants To Finish His Own Story, Challenges Samoa Joe For AEW Dynamite

Three days after a Rhodes fights a Samoan named Joe for a World title, it’s going to happen again in another company. On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes challenged Samoa Joe to a match for the AEW world title. The match is set to happen on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, if Joe agrees. The winner would then defend against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

