Dustin Rhodes Weighs In On CMLL & NJPW Stars Appearing In AEW, Recalls Working In Japan

Dustin Rhodes is happy to see AEW opening the door for CMLL and NJPW talent to appear for the company. AEW began working with CMLL late last month, and has been partnered with NJPW for a couple of years now. Rhodes weighed in on the matter on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW working with NJPW and CMLL: “These guys are special, they have perfected their craft down there in Mexico. I love it here and everybody’s doing such a good job.”

On his work in AJPW in the 1990s: “Going to Japan is just probably one of my funnest places to go to. Everybody treats you like a king over there.”

On the Japanese audience’s more restrained reactions: “It’s a lot harder to get that energy from them. Everywhere in America where we’ve been has a few loud towns here and there but Texas always comes out … They believe in it, man, and they’re feeding us. We’re going off their energy. It makes for better shows. When that energy’s there, we’re on top of the world.”