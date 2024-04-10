Dustin Rhodes Says His Brother Cody Is Now A ‘Megastar’, Says He’s Proud of His Collision Promo

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes spoke about his brother Cody becoming the top champion in WWE at this past weekend’s Wrestlemania 40. He also commented on his own big match with AEW World champion Samoa Joe on tonight’s Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On his World Title Eliminator match with Samoa Joe: “I’m going to go out there and earn it. Joe’s a big, tough SOB, but I can’t wait to lock horns. I’ve been knocked down too many times to remember, but I’ve gotten back up every single time. I’m one tough SOB, too, and I’m going to fight with every ounce of energy in my body. I was very proud of that promo. The ultimate dream is to become world heavyweight champion. Time is slipping, but that is still what I’m chasing. I’m still dreaming about it, too, still working toward it. That’s one thing my father instilled in me–my work ethic. From a young age, stepping in my dad’s footsteps is all I’ve ever wanted. That shaped me into who I am. To me, this industry is all about your work and your work ethic.”

On Cody’s win at Wrestlemania 40: “That brought me back in time. I remember watching my dad celebrate with all the guys and all the champagne after he won. I remember him bringing home the belt. It was incredible, and it took me right back to that. Watching Cody, that was emotional. I enjoyed the ride they all took us on. I watch everything and I study everything, and seeing him perform at such a high level–at the top, two nights in a row–it’s truly amazing. Cody pulled it off, and it was an incredible feeling. I’m very proud of him. He’s a superstar that has turned into a mega star.”

On how he’s different from his brother: “We certainly don’t dress alike. I’m a Texas redneck, and I wear jeans and t-shirts–and Cody wears these beautiful suits. I know he’s the younger brother, but I go to him for advice, too. We also learn a lot from each other. Cody stepping out on his own, starting AEW with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and Tony Khan, that changed everything. Our match at Double or Nothing changed the industry, and look at where we are now. Wrestling is booming. It was an incredible weekend. But the greatest thing about Cody isn’t that he’s world champion–it’s that he has a genuine soul. He’s a proud family man, he’s in love with his wife and his daughter. Cody is a true gentleman. I love him to death, and I’m incredibly proud of him.”