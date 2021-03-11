wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Comments On Women Making AEW History Next Week
March 11, 2021 | Posted by
Next week will feature a Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker in the main event, the first time ever that women will main event an AEW show. Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on the moment of history.
He wrote: “I know just how hard the ladies have worked for this. We making @aew history next week!!! StPatricksDaySlam #AEWDynamite ***DON’T MISS***#WomensWrestling.”
I know just how hard the ladies have worked for this. We making @aew history next week!!! #StPatricksDaySlam #AEWDynamite
***DON'T MISS***#WomensWrestling 💙 https://t.co/qt62SFcfkt
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley on How AEW Should Handle Explosion SNAFU at Revolution
- WWE Opts to Dismiss a Lawsuit Against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Backstage Rumor on Reaction to John Laurinaitis Return to WWE, Wrestlers Concerned
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction