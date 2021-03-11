Dustin Rhodes Comments On Women Making AEW History Next Week

Next week will feature a Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker in the main event, the first time ever that women will main event an AEW show. Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on the moment of history.

He wrote: “I know just how hard the ladies have worked for this. We making @aew history next week!!! StPatricksDaySlam #AEWDynamite ***DON’T MISS***#WomensWrestling.”