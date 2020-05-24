wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes Defeats Shawn Spears At AEW Double or Nothing (Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20

Dustin Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears with the Final Reckoning in a quick match at AEW Double or Nothing. Photos and video from the match are below.

Dustin Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Ashish

