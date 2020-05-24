wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Defeats Shawn Spears At AEW Double or Nothing (Video)
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
Dustin Rhodes defeated Shawn Spears with the Final Reckoning in a quick match at AEW Double or Nothing. Photos and video from the match are below.
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
That sneaky @Perfec10n.
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/CINAvuik0L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
"Wins matter!"
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/hvvqJQVLll
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Signature @dustinrhodes powerslam! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/P3g8XrIFp8
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
