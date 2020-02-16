Dustin Rhodes on Doing More Acting and Film Work, Discusses Doing Stunt Work Compared to Wrestling

– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling recently interviewed AEW talent Dustin Rhodes, who discussed doing acting work, his independent film roles, and more. Below are some additional highlights from the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

Dustin Rhodes on his new film Copper Bill: “The later I get into my golden years in the wrestling business, I’ve been really diving into acting school and doing these independent movies and Copper Bill is phenomenal. I really do believe you are going to love it and if you don’t, let me hear about it because I need to know. I need to know what I can do to better myself as an actor because just like wrestling we all start somewhere and I’ve got a big leg up (I believe) from being behind the TV and the production and wrestling for 32 years and in script reading so I am no stranger to that and it is so much fun.”

Rhodes on doing more acting: “He named me the ‘natural’ for a reason and I really do appreciate that moniker and I love it and I take it to heart so as much as I still have to learn, I can’t wait. I can’t wait. It is going to be such a fun ride for my wrestling fans to see me transfer over into the acting realm and learn my trade there because I think they are with me for the long haul and that’s good. If I can garner some new audience members and some new people that never watched wrestling before, it is kind of different (acting and wrestling) and the crowds are a little bit different and I just look forward to whatever man.”

Dustin Rhodes on doing stunt work for the film: “There was a scene you’ll see where I had to fall down and I wanted to do it and I was getting ready to do it and they were like no, no Dustin and they pulled in a couple of mattresses and they had two or three guys on both sides of the mattresses to make sure they could catch me as I’d fall on the mattress. I am used to falling on concrete and sh*t like that.”

His thoughts on stunt work: “I do not have a problem doing stunts. There are some stunts that absolutely terrify me but of course, falling and fight scenes and things like that and a couple of flips here and there. That is easy.”