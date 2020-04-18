Dustin Rhodes Reveals That He Was Dizzy For Days After Bleeding Heavily In Match Against Cody At AEW Double or Nothing 2019

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Dustin Rhodes discussed how he was dizzy for days after bleeding excessively in his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019, and how WWE told him that a match between him and Cody was not good enough to be on the big stage. Highlights are below.

On feeling dizzy for days after his match with Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019: “I did bleed excessively and I was very, very worried about that and Cody was worried about that, right, and I’m sitting there and I’m getting dizzy and it’s not stopping and Cody’s like, ‘Do we need to go? Should we go home now?’ And I’m like, ‘No, let’s do this.’ I was fine, but man it was a gusher and it was coming and it wouldn’t stop. Very dizzy for a couple of days, but after that match, but man, it was like was, wow, such a weight had been lifted and at that moment right there, I had found my passion again.”

“I got up for a superplex on the top and I started to get dizzy and we had to go, otherwise we were going to end up on the floor, and we did it, and it was OK, thank God, everything went off as planned, but man it was slippery, very dizzy, it was just one of those touching moments, man.”

On being told by WWE that him facing Cody was not good enough to be on the big stage: “For years, and they told us it was not good enough to be on the big stage. I heard that more than once, every year, I tried. Cody tried. But they didn’t see any value in it. So after years of that, I started thinking, could it be too late for this match to take place?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.