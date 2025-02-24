Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Like Scripting His On-Screen Work

Dustin Rhodes says he prefers not to rehearse or script his work, preferring to be off the cuff. Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation he talked about how he prefers to act more authentically. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not scripting his promos: “I like to just put it out there, and you’re live. I don’t like to script my stuff, just like, pour stuff from the heart, you know? It’s very important, I think, and that’s the reason why I do that is because it’s more heartfelt and you can make people feel something, and I think like, that’s the object of what we do.”

On his promo segment with MJF: “Everybody seemed to love it, and to me – back when I started, I was terrible with promos. My dad would be watching me, because he was my boss, and it was just intimidating and I couldn’t do anything right.”