Dustin Rhodes On Learning To Embrace Goldust Character, When It Clicked With Him

Dustin Rhodes is perhaps most famous in wrestling for his time as Goldust, and he recently talked about the gimmick’s early days. The WWE star began portraying the character back in 1995 and he spoke about those days in the role during an interview with Denise Salcedo. Highlights from the discussion are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Dusty’s reaction to the gimmick: “When I went to WWE and became Goldust, that’s when I had a brand new pair of shoes that I fit in myself and made a name for myself being the son of Dusty Rhodes… It was very shocking to Dad because he didn’t know [about the gimmick]. Cody tells the story [that] he sees me on TV [and] didn’t know it’s me. But then he looks back at Dad and Dad’s got this look on his face like, ‘What is going on? That’s my son. What is he doing?’ I don’t know if he was embarrassed or what but that’s when we weren’t talking and I just had to do that, I guess. I wanted more.”

On embracing the character: “I wanted to continue to wrestle and get better. That’s all I could think about [and] all I wanted. Just being on the road constantly, improving myself, evolving the character… Once you step out of your comfort zone, that’s where the magic happens. When you step out of that box and into the other side, it’s a whole new world.”

On when he began to really vibe with the character: “It took about six months for it to click. Once it worked, I ran with it and I didn’t give a s**t. Let’s make some money, let’s draw some houses, let’s have some fun. And it was great.”