Dustin Rhodes on the Emotions for His Brother’s Lashing Angle on Dynamite, How Proud He Is of Cody

– The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling recently interviewed AEW’s Dustin Rhodes, who discussed the lashing angle with his brother Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. During the interview, he talked about the emotions from the segment and how much fun he’s currently having in AEW. Below are some highlights, courtesy of The Two Man Power Trip, and an audio clip from the podcast.

Dustin Rhodes on the lashing angle with Cody: “We were discussing it and discussing all the people that were going to be involved and it was a matter of Cody in that ring and us doing the little promos like Taz had one and I had one and getting these people invested in a ten lashes on television across my brothers back and they got invested. Cody sold it so well and his acting was so good and the way he was taking them and Arn comes out, his big brother comes out and we are all rallying behind him and I wanted to take the lashes for him. I think the only thing that might have been a little bit better is if MJF told me to give him the last five lashes, but this was after I was thinking of all these different scenarios. The people were invested in it much like they were invested in our Double or Nothing match of the year moment. They were invested and they were standing, and you get some audience shots of them saying, ‘oh my God’ and people are just really upset about it. It is uncomfortable. Whippings are always uncomfortable.”

Dustin Rhodes on how Cody did int he angle, how proud he is: “It was really cool being out there and looking in my brother’s eyes and us bringing the people along for this ride with us and Cody did a tremendous job. He is doing so good with everything he touches right now. He really has come into his own. He’s got his own pair of boots and he’s taking the world by storm and I’m very proud of him, I’m glad to be here, it’s an honor, it’s still fun, I’m still passionate, I help out the kids and I have training sessions with the ladies every single Wednesday before everybody gets there and I teach these kids how to do promos and teach promo classes. I am right there when they need something and when they have a hard time with a promo and I’ll give them some advice on how to say this or how to say that and you can see it in them because they want to learn so much and are so passionate about it and they take what I say and they make it their own and you start to see the character come out of them. You can see it on their face that they are excited and they get to say something that was good and instead of the first take that was maybe not so good and that is the best feeling in the world for me is that I can help these kids get to that next level and that is what I love doing.”