Dustin Rhodes Explains Why MJF Is AEW World Champion

– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW’s Dustin Rhodes discussed AEW World Champion MJF and his passion for the wrestling business. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes on MJF: “MJF, since day one, I watched him come in and you could tell he was very passionate about the business, hungry. He has created, he’s been given an opportunity, but he has created his own brand and magic. It’s truly a sight to see. MJF is an incredible talker, he can talk you into the building because he’s good at it, but he’s also one hell of a talent, and that’s why he’s the World Champion.”

On how hard MJF has worked: “He’s hustled his ass off and he’s done everything he has supposed to do and he has played this game to a tee and he knows it better than anybody in the locker room and that’s why he is the champion.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be in action at AEW Full Gear later tonight. He’ll be defending the AEW World Championship against Jay White. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.