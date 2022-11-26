Dustin Rhodes Explains Why He Wouldn’t Have a Rematch With Cody

– During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Dustin Rhodes discussed his match against his younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothin 2019 and why he wouldn’t work a rematch against Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dustin Rhodes on his match with Cody at AEW Double or Nothing: “Then I leave [WWE] and come here and this opportunity opens to have this WrestleMania moment on Double or Nothing, our first pay-per-view. ‘Let’s give it all we got.’ It was a two promo build. I think the story was already there. It was built up over the years because I had expressed that I wanted this match, and now it was, ‘Hey, we need to deliver it.'”

On how much the crowd loved the match: “We could’ve missed a thousand things in that match, and it wouldn’t have mattered.”

On why he wouldn’t do the match again: “I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, ‘Man, you guys need to have a second match,’ and it’s like, ‘No, I’m not touching that.’ I can’t because it won’t live up to the expectations.”