Dustin Rhodes Issues Farewell Statement to WWE and Goldust

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, is no longer under contract with WWE. This has freed him up to face his brother, Cody Rhodes, at Double or Nothing next month. You can read his full statement below.

According to Rhodes, he asked for his WWE release, which was granted. The caption for the Instagram post reads, “Done on my own terms. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse @wwe and the world of entertainment. #wrestling #DustinRhodes” Also, the statement ends with the following: “Remember and never forget the name of… Goldust.”

Additionally, Goldust released a video on his Twitter account where he says “goodbye” to the Goldust character, which you can also see below.