– At this week’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico, MJF faces CMLL star Mistico. Ahead of the match, MJF took note of the many wrestlers he’s beaten in his career, referring to the Rhodes brothers as “Cody Rhoades” and “Dustin Rhoades.” Dustin didn’t appreciate the misspelling and fired back on social media.

Dustin Rhodes wrote in response to MJF’s list of accomplishments, “Spell my name right you ****ing dweeb.” You can view that exchange below. AEW Grand Slam Mexico is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 at the Arena México in Mexico City. It will air live on TBS, the show will be simulcast on Max.