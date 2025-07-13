Dustin Rhodes On How Much Longer He Can Wrestle Following TNT Title Win At AEW All In

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Title at AEW All In Texas on Saturday night, and after the show, was asked by Behind the Ropes about how much longer he can keep going after wrestling for over 30 years. Highlights of his comments are below.

On how much longer he can keep wrestling: “Of course my mind is always telling me that I can do this forever. Once you’re born into this business, it’s all you want to do, you become very passionate about it. My Dad taught me really well. He taught me manners, he taught me respect, he taught me to check my ego at the door and just work hard. So many people in the business do a lot of bad things to me and my view and they get pushed through the moon, and it’s not fair for someone who works their a** off each week, but to finally do this now, my work has paid off. I’m very proud of myself, I’m very proud that we always kick a** on PPV, nobody can touch us. Nobody.”