– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW star Dustin Rhodes discussed his respect for fellow AEW wrestler Sting heading into the Icon’s retirement match scheduled for next month at AEW Revolution 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dustin Rhodes on how much longer he wants to wrestle: “I see myself [wrestling] two to four more years if my legs allow me to, if Tony Khan is gracious enough to keep me around and keep me on television that’s great, whatever I can do to help. There’s a lot of good things going here, I’ve got a lot. I take it one day at a time.”

On how hard he still works: “I work hard, and every time that red light’s on I try to do my very best, and so far being here for the five years I have in my 50s, I’m doing amazing and I’ve not had one bad match. It’s been pretty cool to think back of all the great matches I’ve had here in AEW and I’ve wrestled everybody, it’s unbelievable.”

Dustin Rhodes will be turning 55 years old in April, and he’s had a career spanning over 35 years, including runs in WCW, WWE, TNA, and AEW.