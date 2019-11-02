wrestling / News
Various News: Dustin Rhodes Shares Injury Update, Kikutaro vs. Human Tornado Added to GCW Slime Language,
– Dustin Rhodes shared an update on his hand after the attack by Jake Hager and the Inner Circle earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. He wrote, “UPDATE-Long night of pain, but I’m ok. Radial fracture. @AEWrestling #KeepSteppin” You can check out that tweet from Dustin Rhodes below.
UPDATE-Long night of pain, but I'm ok. Radial fracture. @AEWrestling #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/tYweMp1u3M
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 31, 2019
– GCW has announced that Kikutaro vs. Human Tornado has been added to the promotion’s Slime Language show. THe event is scheduled for November 8 in Los Angeles, California.
*11/8 LA UPDATE*
Just Added
KIKUTARO
vs
HUMAN TORNADO
+
Gage v Atlas
Deppen v Bey
Kingston v Effy
Mancer v Justice
Sakuda v Veidt
Dickinson v BBoy
6Way ScrambleFuck
Get Tix:https://t.co/KAOL6gyxvW
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/ioMjL54XOB
Fri 11/8 – 8pm
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/Sb56a8yM4s
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 1, 2019
– As previously reported, NJPW confirmed that Will Ospreay vs. BUSHI for Ospreay’s IWGP jr. heavyweight title will take place tomorrow at Power Struggle. BUSHI and Ospreay commented on the event this week at yesterday’s Road to Power Struggle card. You can check out their post-match comments below.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’