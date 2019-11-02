wrestling / News

Various News: Dustin Rhodes Shares Injury Update, Kikutaro vs. Human Tornado Added to GCW Slime Language,

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dustin Rhodes shared an update on his hand after the attack by Jake Hager and the Inner Circle earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. He wrote, “UPDATE-Long night of pain, but I’m ok. Radial fracture. @AEWrestling #KeepSteppin” You can check out that tweet from Dustin Rhodes below.

– GCW has announced that Kikutaro vs. Human Tornado has been added to the promotion’s Slime Language show. THe event is scheduled for November 8 in Los Angeles, California.

As previously reported, NJPW confirmed that Will Ospreay vs. BUSHI for Ospreay’s IWGP jr. heavyweight title will take place tomorrow at Power Struggle. BUSHI and Ospreay commented on the event this week at yesterday’s Road to Power Struggle card. You can check out their post-match comments below.

