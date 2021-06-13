Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Criticism of Bullrope Match on Social Media

Dustin Rhodes received some backlash on Twitter after asking fans what they thought of his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto on the June 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. One fan seemed upset that Rhodes won the match and didn’t put Comoroto over:

“It was unnecessary and you should’ve lost. You have a Billy Jack Haynes, bruiser Brody hybrid, and you have him getting beat in a match he should’ve dominated. If you were as ‘passionate’ as you claim, you should’ve put him over…”

Rhodes responded by telling the fan to go back to his mom’s basement.

“He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn’t matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller”

After another fan tweeted that the match could have been better and Comoroto needs some wins, Rhodes said that being in the ring with him was a win for Comoroto.

“He did win. He was in a match with me. Everybody that works me becomes better.”

Another fan asked what the reasoning for his win was. Rhodes told him to pay attention.

“Pay attention to product”

He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn't matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller https://t.co/B8jCOMb0Lu — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 13, 2021

He did win. He was in a match with me. Everybody that works me becomes better. https://t.co/TKnScKskIA — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 13, 2021

Pay attention to product https://t.co/6GA9ugqvIa — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 12, 2021

Check out a clip from the match below.