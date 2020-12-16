Dustin Rhodes Interview Added to Tonight’s Dynamite

– AEW and Dustin Rhodes have confirmed another segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, with Dasha Gonzalez interviewing Dustin Rhodes for tonight’s TNT broadcast. Rhodes noted on the segment, “TONIGHT ON #AEWDynamite You’re not going to wanna miss what I got to say. Tune in at 8pm on @AEWonTNT.” Here you can see the updated lineup below:

* Sting to appear live

* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager) vs. Top Flight, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends)

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela