Dustin Rhodes Interview Added to Tonight’s Dynamite

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW and Dustin Rhodes have confirmed another segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, with Dasha Gonzalez interviewing Dustin Rhodes for tonight’s TNT broadcast. Rhodes noted on the segment, “TONIGHT ON #AEWDynamite You’re not going to wanna miss what I got to say. Tune in at 8pm on @AEWonTNT.” Here you can see the updated lineup below:

* Sting to appear live
* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies
* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* The Acclaimed vs. SCU
* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager) vs. Top Flight, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends)
AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

