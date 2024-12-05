Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To ‘Just Enjoy Wrestling’

Dustin Rhodes wants wrestling fans to stop being so negative, asking them to “just enjoy wrestling.” The AEW star posted to his Twitter account on Monday in an attempt to combat toxicity from wrestling fans, writing:

“Here’s a thought…….Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling.”

Rhodes is the current co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Sammy Guevara, as well as the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Von Erichs.