Dustin Rhodes Places Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita In a ‘Different Category’

Dustin Rhodes is a massive fan of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita, placing them in a “different category” of wrestling. Rhodes weighed in on the three in an interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Okada, Ospreay, and Takeshita: “They should be in a different category. They’re so amazing. To watch Will Ospreay the other night, I was like, ‘What in the hell? Oh my god, how? How?’ You’re questioning, ‘How does he do that?’ It’s just amazing the things, the athleticism they all have.”

On being a fan of the three: “It’s impressive, and I love it, and it just makes me more of a wrestling fan, you become a fan all over again each day watching these things … It makes you want to get in the ring right away and just [say] ‘Let’s go have a match.’ They make you feel that and that’s something that’s very powerful in the business.”