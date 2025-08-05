Dustin Rhodes Announces He’ll Need Two Knee Replacement Surgeries

Dustin Rhodes announced on X today that he will need two knee replacement surgeries, with the surgeries set for August 21st. The news follows Rhodes saying a few days ago that he will need “major” surgery.

“Knees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can’t actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin

By the way…….This Is NOT THE END”

Fightful notes that Rhodes is expected to be out for the rest of the year.

Rhodes lost the TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher on AEW Collision last week, with Fletcher attacking Rhodes after the match. Rhodes won the TNT Title at AEW All In Texas in July.