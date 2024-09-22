Dustin Rhodes Launches Rhodes Wrestling Association, First Show Set For November

Dustin Rhodes has officially launches his own promotion in the Rhodes Wrestling Association. The AEW star announced via Twitter on Sunday that the promotion will host its first event Leander, Texas on November 21st, as you can see below.

Rhodes wrote:

“FINALLY!!! @RhodesWrestling is LAUNCHING!! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for all info. Soon November 21st Thursday at 6pm central #RWA’s Bullpen in Leander Texas. Lets make the first one special! I will be doing a VIP Meet and greet at 5pm central.”

The promotion uses the same name as his Rhodes Wrestling Academy, which opened in 2020.