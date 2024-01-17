In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes spoke about what he thinks his legacy will be, and his choice was something that had nothing to do with wrestling. Rhodes will appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in a TNT title match with Christian Cage. Here are highlights:

On how he approaches his matches: “I want to be like Randy Orton, one of the smoothest wrestlers in the business. And sometimes less is more. It’s all about my job, which is to elicit emotion. To make them feel something. Do something to make it feel real. If it feels real, people will come back. And they’ll bring people with them. That’s always my goal, to get people to respond.”

Dustin Rhodes Christian Cage: “Christian is a hell of a talent. Opportunity knocks. He stepped up in my face, and I’m going to answer. Win, lose, or draw, I’m going to give it 100 percent. He’s one of the best at getting under somebody’s skin. I’m a wise man now, so I was pissed afterward, thinking to myself, ‘He got me.’ Christian sparked a nerve. But we’ll see how big and bad he is, and we’ll see if Dusty’s son wipes the floor with him.”

On who should main event Wrestlemania 40: “I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”

On his legacy: “My sobriety, that’s my legacy. And I understand it’s OK to have bad days. There will be better ones. Life has been an incredible teacher. I’ve learned a lot, and I plan on being clean and sober for the rest of my life. I wasn’t seeing clearly back in the day, and I paid for it heavily. Sometimes, I’m still trying to prove myself, even when I don’t need to. I came out the other side. The devil is still sitting here, right on my shoulder. All’s I need to do is walk with him. But each new day, I tell him, ‘No, I’m going to be good today.’ So I’m not going to drink. I’m not going to do drugs. I have my sh– together, and I’m fixin’ to get on with my life. It’s been a long road, but I’ve got back so much of what I lost. It’s the reason I have my career, too. Being clean, it’s the reason I’m still here. And it’s the reason I can still entertain.”