Dustin Rhodes, Marc Mero & More Honor Dusty Rhodes On 10th Anniversary Of Passing

Dusty Rhodes passed away 10 years ago today and Dustin Rhodes, Marc Mero and more paid tribute to the legend on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon passed away on June 11th, 2015. You can see some tributes below from a number wrestling figures posted to Twitter:

The greatest man in the world. We miss you Pop!!!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fGHEqHhjB — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 11, 2025

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Dusty Rhodes passed away. He was the one who gave me my start in the wrestling industry and was the creative force behind the character Johnny B. Badd. I’ll be forever grateful for that. Dusty was the American Dream, and he helped me… pic.twitter.com/VAw0aeW05S — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) June 11, 2025

Remembering *The American Dream* Dusty Rhodes, who passed away 10 years ago today. The man is gone, but his everlasting spirit and legend will live on forever. Dusty was, without question, a once-in-a-lifetime talent. pic.twitter.com/O7D9Olvktz — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 11, 2025

Time flies! I can't believe it's been 10 years since Dusty passed. I'm very grateful for the time we were able to spend together, the many road trips and his tutelage were very inspiring. There will never be another Dusty Rhodes…may he be in a better place 🙏 — B Brian Blair 🇺🇸 (@Killerbee1B) June 11, 2025

On this day 10 years ago the LEGENDARY Dusty Rhodes said goodbye, so thinking of his family, friends and fans.@WrestleMagazine pic.twitter.com/0q17bmeqOJ — Paul Orndorff (Legacy) (@PaulOrndorffWWE) June 11, 2025