Dustin Rhodes, Marc Mero & More Honor Dusty Rhodes On 10th Anniversary Of Passing

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Dusty Rhodes passed away 10 years ago today and Dustin Rhodes, Marc Mero and more paid tribute to the legend on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling icon passed away on June 11th, 2015. You can see some tributes below from a number wrestling figures posted to Twitter:

