– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes discussed Mercedes Mone debuting in AEW last week during the Big Business edition of Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhodes on Mercedes Mone making her AEW debut: “There’s a big thing when we’re backstage and we know somebody is about to debut. We’re all there and we wanna watch this big debut, especially with a talent the caliber of Mercedes. Her music hit and it was deafening, the Boston crowd, they’re always like that, but that’s her home. She’s from Boston, she loves Boston and that crowd just blew the lid off of that place. It was great to see that, great to hear that. I’m happy for her. She came in because of our women’s division because our women’s division has gotten so good.”

On what we can expect from Mone in AEW: “To have all of these dream matches that she could set up and have with all of our talent man, it’s just incredible. I can’t wait to watch her journey here, I’ve watched it from day one, have always been a big fan and I love her to death. She’s coming into AEW and is only gonna do big business for us and it’s truly a great time to be a wrestling fan.”