Dustin Rhodes To Miss Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due to Illness

Dustin Rhodes will not be at tonight’s Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite due to illness. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that he is at home due to illness, writing:

“Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y’all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central. @AEW”

Rhodes was not scheduled for a match for the show, but also works backstage as a coach and producer.