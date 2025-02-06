Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Following their confrontation this week, Dustin Rhodes will battle MJF on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced following the brawl between the two on Wednesday’s show that they will face off on next week’s episode.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns

* Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF