wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
Following their confrontation this week, Dustin Rhodes will battle MJF on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced following the brawl between the two on Wednesday’s show that they will face off on next week’s episode.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live next Wednesday on TBS, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns
* Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Why JJ Dillion Was Right For Four Horsemen’s Manager
- Details on Jordynne Grace’s WWE Contract, Plans for Her
- More Backstage Notes on Alexa Bliss Signing a New WWE Contract Before the Royal Rumble
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News