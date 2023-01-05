wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes has announced that his mother has passed away. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the news, writing:
“I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. Rest in Heaven.”
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Rhodes family.
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 4, 2023
