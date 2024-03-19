wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes’ Nephews Set To Make Wrestling Debut This Weekend

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite 10-10-19 Image Credit: AEW

The nephews of Dustin Rhodes will make their debut at his Rhodes Wrestling Academy this coming weekend. Dustin posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note that Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes, the sons of Cody and Dustin’s sister Kristin Rhodes Ditto, will debut at the academy’s showcase event on Sunday.

Dustin wrote:

“The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA’s showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA’s @youtube channel in the main event 2out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the new #RWATagTeamChampionship

Please tune in Sunday. #prowrestling #YouTube

RT please!”

