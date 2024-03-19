wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes’ Nephews Set To Make Wrestling Debut This Weekend
The nephews of Dustin Rhodes will make their debut at his Rhodes Wrestling Academy this coming weekend. Dustin posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note that Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes, the sons of Cody and Dustin’s sister Kristin Rhodes Ditto, will debut at the academy’s showcase event on Sunday.
Dustin wrote:
“The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA’s showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA’s @youtube channel in the main event 2out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the new #RWATagTeamChampionship
Please tune in Sunday. #prowrestling #YouTube
RT please!”
The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA's showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA's @youtube channel in the main event 2out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the… pic.twitter.com/GGjiMU5N8x
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Reaction To Booker T Saying He Had a ‘Run In’ With CM Punk At NXT