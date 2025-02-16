Dustin Rhodes Not Sure If He Would Want Another Match With Cody Before He Retires

Dustin Rhodes says he isn’t necessarily looking for another bout with his brother Cody before he retires from the ring. Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio and was asked if he would like another match with Cody at some point and he equivocated, noting that he doesn’t think they would be able to surpass their match at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

“Not necessarily,” he began (per Fightful). “I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all. Cody has moved on and transceded me and this business and is doing such a fantastic job. I think anything with me involved in the mix would just bring it down. That’s my honest opinion on it.”

He continued, “Cody’s rise to fame here has been exponential. It’s been unbelievable to watch. I’m sure Dad is very proud of him and both of us. I feel I’m the one left out because I haven’t got the World Title, and I still want it. I still do want it, and I know there is an opportunity for me to maybe get it before I retire. I really do. I really believe that. Is it good business? I think so. I can work as a working champion as long as you want and do just as good of a job as as anybody else in our business.”

Dustin is with AEW, where he holds both the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with the Von Erichs and the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Sammy Guevara.