Dustin Rhodes, Nyla Rose & More Comment On Bryan Danielson’s In-Ring Career Ending At AEW WrestleDream
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
Bryan Danielson’s full-time career came to an end at AEW WrestleDream and several AEW stars including Dustin Rhodes, Nyla Rose and more took to social media to react. As noted, Jon Moxley defeated Danielson on last night’s show to win the AEW World Championship in the last match of Danielson’s full-time career.
Following the match, several members posted to Twitter to celebrate Danielson and you can see the posts below:
