Dustin Rhodes Offers Help to Justin Credible

– AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently reached out to former WWE and ECW talent Justin Credible, who is dealing with some tough times at the moment. Credible wrote yesterday, “I have never done this in history of my social media presence. I am going through some physical stuff & I need help. I recently lost my job. if anybody wants a custom video or autograph 8 x 10. Message me if you could help. I really need medication for my leg. Thanks so much. 🙏”

Dustin Rhodes later wrote in response, “What’s your paypal bud. Don’t need a thank you, just keep yourself clean.” You can view their exchange below. As previously reported, Credible and his family were displaced by a fire in their apartment building that took place in March of last year.