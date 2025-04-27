wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Once Again Says He Will Finish His Career in AEW
Dustin Rhodes announced back in December that he signed a new multi-year contract with AEW and planned to finish his career there. However, there are still some fans that want him to go back to WWE and reunite with his brother Cody. In a post on Twitter, Rhodes once again reitered that he doesn’t want to go back.
He wrote: “Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected.”
Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected. https://t.co/YuIXCbVArg
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 27, 2025
