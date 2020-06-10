Dustin Rhodes Working on Opening His Own Wrestling School

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes announced this week on his Instagram account that he’s working on opening up his own wrestling school. You can view his announcement below.

According to Rhodes, the school is still in its “planning stages.” He wrote in the announcement, “My Wrestling school is in it’s planning stages. Always dreamed of having one. Gonna make that a reality. Can’t wait. #RhodesWrestling Stay tuned #TEXAS”