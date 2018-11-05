Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Battle With Depression, Paul Heyman Reflects on His Managerial Career

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust Dustin Rhodes Raw 91817 WWE Main Event

– Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter to comment on his ongoing battle with depression. You can see the post from the star who is Goldust below:

– Paul Heyman also took to his social media site to look back on his early days as a manager in WCW, and how far he’s come to today as the manager of Brock Lesnar:

article topics :

Dustin Rhodes, Paul Heyman, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading