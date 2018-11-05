WWE News: Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Battle With Depression, Paul Heyman Reflects on His Managerial Career

– Dustin Rhodes posted to Twitter to comment on his ongoing battle with depression. You can see the post from the star who is Goldust below:

For too long I have felt a little worthless and it’s definitely something I need to work on. I’m humble, I’m a good man, I work hard and at times I struggle with my worth because I stay in my head constantly. I, we must get out of our heads and see the true us! #IAmWorth #loveme — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) November 5, 2018

– Paul Heyman also took to his social media site to look back on his early days as a manager in WCW, and how far he’s come to today as the manager of Brock Lesnar:

30 years ago to the day, I led the Original Midnight Express onto #SuperStationTBS and debuted in #WCW. 30 years later, STILL ON TOP, as the #Advocate for the highest profile athlete in the sport, @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/d6FI17HZbO — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 6, 2018