Dustin Rhodes Says He Knows How He Wants To End His Career

Dustin Rhodes says he knows how he plans to end his career, and he says it’s likely within the next two to three years. The AEW veteran recently appeared alongside Sammy Guevara on AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette and during the conversation he talked about the endgame for his in-ring career, noting that he believes Tony Khan will give him the chance to have a final match the way that Sting did at AEW Revolution last year.

“I’ve thought in depth, and there’s a list of three guys,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I’d rather not say them right now. I want to keep that close to my chest, but I do have a plan. It’s not soon, guys. I know I’ve said I have one more year sometimes in the past, and it always changes. Then the next year I’ll say, ‘Oh, I got a couple more years,’ and the next two years come, and, ‘Oh, maybe next year.’ Seriously, it’s not very close, but it is,” he said. “I would say a couple of years, two and a half, maybe. I do have a plan of who I want to work, who I want to face, and I think Tony’s going to be okay with that.”

He continued, “I think he’s going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did. and that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day. With all the tribalism out there about the other place and us and what’s good, what’s bad, whatever, they have no idea how hard we work and what goes on. I mean, we’re our startup company. This is our sixth year. We are growing every single year, doing amazing, making huge amounts of money, and working all over the world. It is a place I want to be and finish my career.”

Rhodes and Guevara will battle The Hurt Syndicate fot the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Double Or Nothing tonight.