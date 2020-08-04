Dustin Rhodes Pleads With Anna Jay to Leave The Dark Order

– After it appeared that Anna Jay had joined up with The Dark Order, Dustin Rhodes is now trying to convince her to leave the cult. He commented on Twitter yesterday, “Come home Anna J!! You don’t need that crap!!”

Later on when, Anna Jay suggested he join The Dark Order as well, Dustin Rhodes wrote, “Just come home. The fans love Anna J. Don’t drink the koolaid.” Then, Evil Uno of The Dark Order chimed in with a response to Rhodes. He wrote, “Got a favorite flavor, Dustin?” You can view that exchange below.

