Dustin Rhodes Praises Ricky Starks As the Future, Talks Match With Powerhouse Hobbs On Collision

Dustin Rhodes is a big fan of Ricky Starks, naming him as the “future and the now” of wrestling. Rhodes appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast and talked about Starks’ match with CM Punk on AEW Collision as well as his own match with Powerhouse Hobbs, both of which were part of the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Starks’ match with CM Punk on Collision: “He’s a very young Superstar, and he’s going to be the future, I think, and the now. He’s just stepping into his own shoes. He’s killing it. I’m excited to see that one. I mean, I was excited to see CM Punk and Samoa Joe because of their rivalry and CM Punk to actually finally one-up Samoa Joe, which was impressive. It was a hell of a match, I thought. I texted them all and said what an awesome match it was. It should be an incredible match.”

On facing Powerhouse Hobbs in the tournament: “I think me wrestling Hobbs in that quarterfinal round was also really impressive, and I really really enjoyed that one, working with him. He is another one that the world needs to look out for, and it was tough, and I’m still kind of sore from him because he’s a bad boy. I think he probably had the best match he’s had since he’s been in the business, and that’s a testament to our workability. We had chemistry, and it was really good.”