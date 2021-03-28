Various News: Dustin Rhodes Shows QT Marshal Support For Match With Cody Rhodes, Rob Schamberger Paints Big E.

– While Dustin Rhodes has been a bit at odds with QT Marshall as of late, he’s still showing support for Marshall in the latter’s match against Cody Rhodes this week. Marshall and Cody will face off on Dynamite, and Dustin wrote on Twitter:

“Hey @realmmarshall1, you’re gonna be just fine pal. Stay focused and go out and show the world your wrestling ability. I have believed in you from day 1. Have fun buddy. @AEW”

– Rob Schamberger has shared a new painting of WWE Intercontential Champion Big E. The WWE in-house painter wrote on Twitter:

OOOOOOOHHHH PEOPLE ON TWITTER! Open your eyes to gaze upon my new painting of the Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE that I’ve called ‘The Power’!”