wrestling / News
Various News: Dustin Rhodes Shows QT Marshal Support For Match With Cody Rhodes, Rob Schamberger Paints Big E.
– While Dustin Rhodes has been a bit at odds with QT Marshall as of late, he’s still showing support for Marshall in the latter’s match against Cody Rhodes this week. Marshall and Cody will face off on Dynamite, and Dustin wrote on Twitter:
“Hey @realmmarshall1, you’re gonna be just fine pal. Stay focused and go out and show the world your wrestling ability. I have believed in you from day 1. Have fun buddy. @AEW”
Hey @realmmarshall1 , you're gonna be just fine pal. Stay focused and go out and show the world your wrestling ability. I have believed in you from day 1. Have fun buddy. @AEW pic.twitter.com/HXRLqL7UHN
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 28, 2021
– Rob Schamberger has shared a new painting of WWE Intercontential Champion Big E. The WWE in-house painter wrote on Twitter:
OOOOOOOHHHH PEOPLE ON TWITTER! Open your eyes to gaze upon my new painting of the Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE that I’ve called ‘The Power’!”
OOOOOOOHHHH PEOPLE ON TWITTER! Open your eyes to gaze upon my new painting of the Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE that I've called 'The Power'! pic.twitter.com/9fUuC3ysvU
— Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) March 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Thinks The Midnight Express Should be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- WWE Trademark Filing on Sin Cara Having Issues Due to Lack of Written Consent
- Backstage Update on Former Knockouts Champion Returning to Impact Wrestling
- CM Punk Gives His Approval to Danhausen Using the GTS, KENTA Responds