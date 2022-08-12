Dustin Rhodes Hints At Retirement From The Ring, Next Career Steps

As a wrestler currently signed to AEW, Dustin Rhodes recently spoke at a Terrificon 2022 panel regarding his future plans (per Wrestling Inc). Best known for his WWE character Goldust, he has been part of the pro wrestling industry since 1988. Having also worked on coaching backstage, it seems Rhodes wants to focus on that aspect of the job going forward.

“Right now, I think my head is at passing it on. I have done just about everything. Whatever I can contribute this year last, I’ll do my best, but coaching is really a lot of fun to me. I know it’s not for everybody but for some reason it just clicked and it’s my next step. I’m really good at it,” Rhodes said. “I’m very patient with it. I’ve noticed, it’s like, I’m not a patient person and I’m very patient teaching. I love it. So, if I can pass on some knowledge that has done me well in the years, that’s the payoff. It comes full circle like that.”

You can watch the entirety of the panel below.