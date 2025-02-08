– During a recent appearance on Unbreakable, AEW star Dustin Rhodes spoke about his past struggles with drug addiction and how he overcame it. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dustin Rhodes on his sobriety: “I’m on the other side, with 16 years clean and sober, and that’s amazing to me to say that.”

On his past struggles with addiction: “Pretty soon, you know, my world is a mess: I’ve gained weight, I don’t think I have any problems, and I am 60 pills in a day, half a gallon of vodka a day, an eight ball every three days — of cocaine — and it was just a mess and I didn’t give a s**t about anything, anybody, nothing — I didn’t give a s**t about life; I tried to kill myself twice.”

On what he feels saved him: “There were very rough, sad, moments and days, and I think what did it to me was divine intervention, and the third day after taking, you know, Vicodins, Xanax, coke, alcohol, everything — I woke up at two in the morning.”

On the WWE Wellness program rehab: “I got in there and I woke up eight days later — I had eight days of detox — and then like after two weeks I started seeing things for the first time clear. I never wanted to go back there, but it did get me where I needed to be to go out and use the tools that were available.”

Du

