– During last night’s AEW Collision, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes teamed up to beat The Undisputed Kingdom to win the ROH World Tag team Titles. Both men later commented on their title victory earlier today via social media. Dustin Rhodes initially wrote:

“Wow!! @sammyguevara, we have had our differences in the past 5 yrs and man, did you prove yourself! You have earned my ultimate trust kid. Here is to a prosperous eye opening run we are about to have. Congrats to us!!! And NEW @ringofhonor World TagTeam Champions! Couldn’t have done it without you!! #AEWCollision #ROH #AEW #WorldTagChamps #Dustin2Belts There are a lot of worthy teams who have busted their asses and we are no different. I have gone 110% since 1988. I promise we will elevate these @ringofhonor titles and take them to new heights!! #SpanishGod #Natural #NaturalGods #Texasboys #KeepSteppin SEE YALL IN london for #ALLInWembley”

Sammy Guevara later responded on his victory with Dustin Rhodes, “Dustin 2 Belts baby! No one deserves it more than you my friend. A complete honor to not only share the ring with a legend like Dustin but to have Tag Team Titles tied to our names is something I will cherish forever. And to win them in Texas was all the more special Here’s to a hell of a ride 🤘🏽 See yall in London #AEWAllInLondon”

Rhodes is now one half of the ROH Tag Team Titles and one third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

