Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara Issue Open Challenge for AEW All In

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara issued an open challenge for All In. They noted that they will not be alone, as they will be joined by Katsuyori Shibata and the Von Erichs.

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara have an open challenge prepared for tomorrow at #AEWAllInLondon and are NOT coming ALONE! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DustinRhodesTX | @SammyGuevara | #KatsuyoriShibata pic.twitter.com/VEaaW3A64y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024