Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara Issue Open Challenge for AEW All In

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Dustin Rhodes Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara issued an open challenge for All In. They noted that they will not be alone, as they will be joined by Katsuyori Shibata and the Von Erichs.

