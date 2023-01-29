wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, More React to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win
– Cody Rhodes returned to the ring at tonight WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event and won the men’s Rumble match. With the victory, Rhodes has now secured a title shot at WrestleMania 39 later this year. Following the victory, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry commented on Cody’s win.
Cody’s older brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes wrote, “Fuck yeah!! #CodyRhodes Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner” Meanwhile, his sister Teil Rhodes wrote, “Never thought I would see this. It’s more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes”
Other AEW roster members and friends of Cody also chimed in. Ricky Starks wrote, “#30 is a great number. LFG” Sammy Guevara wrote, “Hell yeah! Congratulations!” Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland kayfabe tweeted, “F&CK the Rhodes…”
Ryback tweeted, “Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes.” Shawn Spears posted, “The boy looks fantastic
#RoyalRumble Finish the story. #Nightmare #RoyalRumble”
You can check out some of those various tweets from Cody Rhodes’ friends, family members, and former colleagues below:
Fuck yeah!! #CodyRhodes
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 29, 2023
Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 29, 2023
Never thought I would see this. It’s more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Rinp1sXbW9
— Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) January 29, 2023
Pretty obvious…
— Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) January 29, 2023
#30 is a great number. LFG
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 29, 2023
Hell yeah! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/CLRy88utPF
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) January 29, 2023
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) January 29, 2023
F&CK the Rhodes…
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 29, 2023
The boy looks fantastic #RoyalRumble
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) January 29, 2023
Finish the story. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#Nightmare #RoyalRumble
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) January 29, 2023
Congratulations to the Kang 🤝🏾
— BIG SWOLE 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 29, 2023
Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes 💪 👏
— RYBACK (@Ryback) January 29, 2023
Love it. #Catalyst
— Switchblade Jay White (@JayWhiteNZ) January 29, 2023
Cody!
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 29, 2023
Finish the story @CodyRhodes!
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 29, 2023
So happy for @CodyRhodes
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) January 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments
- Kofi Kingston Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In 2022 Royal Rumble Longer Than He Was
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out