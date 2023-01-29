wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, More React to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win

January 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes returned to the ring at tonight WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event and won the men’s Rumble match. With the victory, Rhodes has now secured a title shot at WrestleMania 39 later this year. Following the victory, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry commented on Cody’s win.

Cody’s older brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes wrote, “Fuck yeah!! #CodyRhodes Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner” Meanwhile, his sister Teil Rhodes wrote, “Never thought I would see this. It’s more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes”

Other AEW roster members and friends of Cody also chimed in. Ricky Starks wrote, “#30 is a great number. LFG” Sammy Guevara wrote, “Hell yeah! Congratulations!” Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland kayfabe tweeted, “F&CK the Rhodes…”

Ryback tweeted, “Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes.” Shawn Spears posted, “The boy looks fantastic
#RoyalRumble Finish the story. #Nightmare #RoyalRumble”

You can check out some of those various tweets from Cody Rhodes’ friends, family members, and former colleagues below:

