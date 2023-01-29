– Cody Rhodes returned to the ring at tonight WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event and won the men’s Rumble match. With the victory, Rhodes has now secured a title shot at WrestleMania 39 later this year. Following the victory, a number of talents from across the wrestling industry commented on Cody’s win.

Cody’s older brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes wrote, “Fuck yeah!! #CodyRhodes Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner” Meanwhile, his sister Teil Rhodes wrote, “Never thought I would see this. It’s more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes”

Other AEW roster members and friends of Cody also chimed in. Ricky Starks wrote, “#30 is a great number. LFG” Sammy Guevara wrote, “Hell yeah! Congratulations!” Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland kayfabe tweeted, “F&CK the Rhodes…”

Ryback tweeted, “Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes.” Shawn Spears posted, “The boy looks fantastic

#RoyalRumble Finish the story. #Nightmare #RoyalRumble”

You can check out some of those various tweets from Cody Rhodes’ friends, family members, and former colleagues below:

Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 29, 2023

Never thought I would see this. It’s more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Rinp1sXbW9 — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) January 29, 2023

Pretty obvious… — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) January 29, 2023

#30 is a great number. LFG — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 29, 2023

F&CK the Rhodes… — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 29, 2023

The boy looks fantastic #RoyalRumble — Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Kang 🤝🏾 — BIG SWOLE 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 29, 2023

Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes 💪 👏 — RYBACK (@Ryback) January 29, 2023

Cody! — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 29, 2023

Finish the story @CodyRhodes! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 29, 2023